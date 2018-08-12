Sun August 12, 2018
Ex-PM Abbasi never lived in PM House

The future is near

Reinventing Pakistan – again

Fix the export mix

Did Shehbaz hold secret meeting in Islamabad?

Terming anyone traitor, infidel is condemnable: CJP

Saudi King Salman congratulates Imran Khan

MNAs to take oath tomorrow

More than 90pc Form-45 not signed by polling agents

TLP to protest in Karachi today against election rigging

Caged Lion of Punjab: the fall of Pakistan´s ex-PM Sharif

Pakistan prepares 11 outcomes to comply with FATF recommendations

Lahore

Our Correspondent
August 12, 2018

Minorities’ contribution to Pakistan highlighted

Lahore : The National Minority Day was observed in Pakistan on Saturday to highlight the contribution and sacrifices made by the minority communities in the creation of Pakistan and in the nation building.

Several events, seminars and social gatherings were arranged across the country by members of various religious minorities as well as the Ministry of National Harmony.

A seminar was also held at Lahore Press Club. Abdul Qadir Shaheen of PPP-P, Barrister Amir Hassan, Sardar Kalyan Singh and archbishop of Lahore participated in the event.

The speakers stressed unity of the nation and the participants of the unanimously reiterated that the message in the Quaid-e-Azam’s speech needed to be adopted as the guiding document for formulation of laws and policies in the country. They showed their concern that the minorities were not treated as Quaid’s vision and the speech he had made on August 11. They said that all religious communities to stay united and to promote interfaith harmony, creating unity, peace, equity and justice in society. They said that the religious minorities in the country had given a considerable contribution to different fields in society, including health, education, defence and social welfare.

An event was held at the office of Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB). Minorities are free and they worship according to their beliefs in Pakistan, said ETPB Secretary Muhammad Tariq Wazir. Sardar Tara Singh said, “We are proud of being Pakistanis. Minorities are safe in the Pakistan. Pakistan is our motherland. We can sacrifice ourselves for the country.”

'In My Feelings Challenge': Is daughter of Bollywood actor Drake's Kiki?

The name´s Idris: actor Elba fuels Bond speculation

Dora isn’t an 8-year-old kid in upcoming film

Emotional Sonali Bendre wishes son on 13th birthday in heart-warming post

Watch: Pakistan's ex-premier ZAB singing 'Sohni Dharti'

'In My Feelings Challenge': Is daughter of Bollywood actor Drake's Kiki?

Video: here is what happened before stolen Seattle plane crashed

Vishwaroopam 2: The curious case of India’s ‘friendly relations’ with Pakistan

