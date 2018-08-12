Minorities’ contribution to Pakistan highlighted

Lahore : The National Minority Day was observed in Pakistan on Saturday to highlight the contribution and sacrifices made by the minority communities in the creation of Pakistan and in the nation building.

Several events, seminars and social gatherings were arranged across the country by members of various religious minorities as well as the Ministry of National Harmony.

A seminar was also held at Lahore Press Club. Abdul Qadir Shaheen of PPP-P, Barrister Amir Hassan, Sardar Kalyan Singh and archbishop of Lahore participated in the event.

The speakers stressed unity of the nation and the participants of the unanimously reiterated that the message in the Quaid-e-Azam’s speech needed to be adopted as the guiding document for formulation of laws and policies in the country. They showed their concern that the minorities were not treated as Quaid’s vision and the speech he had made on August 11. They said that all religious communities to stay united and to promote interfaith harmony, creating unity, peace, equity and justice in society. They said that the religious minorities in the country had given a considerable contribution to different fields in society, including health, education, defence and social welfare.

An event was held at the office of Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB). Minorities are free and they worship according to their beliefs in Pakistan, said ETPB Secretary Muhammad Tariq Wazir. Sardar Tara Singh said, “We are proud of being Pakistanis. Minorities are safe in the Pakistan. Pakistan is our motherland. We can sacrifice ourselves for the country.”