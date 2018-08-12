MNA-elect from Bajaur vows to honour election pledges

KHAR: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Member National Assembly (MNA)-elect Gul Zafar Khan said on Saturday that he would focus to improve infrastructure and provide health and education facilities to the people of Bajaur district.

He was elected MNA from National Assembly constituency NA-41 in Bajaur. He polled 22,730 in the 25 July general election and defeated independent candidate Qari Abdul Majeed by a margin of 7,938 votes. The runner-up had got 14,792 votes.

There were several aspirants of the PTI ticket in Bajaur but the parliamentary board awarded the ticket to Gul Zafar and he emerged victorious in the election. Gul Zafar Khan was born to Aslat Khan in 1977 in Gatki village in Mamond tehsil in Bajaur near the Pak-Afghan border. Since his early age, he has been doing social work and was interested to work for the betterment of his fellow villagers, who were mostly uneducated and jobless.

He belongs to a poor family and has been doing odd jobs in Karachi and Rawalpindi. He also worked as a crime reporter with local newspapers in Rawalpindi.

Presently, he was working at a hotel in Rawalpindi. He had joined the PTI since its inception and attended its gatherings and engaged in political activities. He also worked tirelessly to strengthen the PTI in Bajaur. He also served as PTI Youth Wing President and General Secretary.

He also contested the 2013 general election on the PTI ticket but was defeated and placed third in the election.

His fellow villagers hope that Gul Zafar Khan would honour his pledges and work for the uplift of his area.

Though he has made it to the National Assembly, he will have to work hard to come up to the expectations of his constituents by solving their problems.