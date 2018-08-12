Sun August 12, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Ex-PM Abbasi never lived in PM House

Ex-PM Abbasi never lived in PM House
The future is near

The future is near
Reinventing Pakistan – again

Reinventing Pakistan – again
Fix the export mix

Fix the export mix
Did Shehbaz hold secret meeting in Islamabad?

Did Shehbaz hold secret meeting in Islamabad?
Terming anyone traitor, infidel is condemnable: CJP

Terming anyone traitor, infidel is condemnable: CJP
Saudi King Salman congratulates Imran Khan

Saudi King Salman congratulates Imran Khan
MNAs to take oath tomorrow

MNAs to take oath tomorrow
More than 90pc Form-45 not signed by polling agents

More than 90pc Form-45 not signed by polling agents
TLP to protest in Karachi today against election rigging

TLP to protest in Karachi today against election rigging
Caged Lion of Punjab: the fall of Pakistan´s ex-PM Sharif

Caged Lion of Punjab: the fall of Pakistan´s ex-PM Sharif
Pakistan prepares 11 outcomes to comply with FATF recommendations

Pakistan prepares 11 outcomes to comply with FATF recommendations

National

RKD
Riaz Khan Daudzai
August 12, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Contaminated jaggery floods markets

PESHAWAR: The adulterated, spurious and injurious gur (jaggery) has flooded markets in the provincial capital as middlemen at the local markets have disbursed huge amounts as advance payment to the farmers to produce the chemical-adulterated product.

The middlemen have started buying this gur from the farmers and they are selling it to both retailers and consumers. This is posing serious health hazard to the consumers on one hand and putting the livelihood of the genuine sugarcane farmers at stake on the other.

Experts told The News that jaggery had many minerals and was a nutrition packed natural product. It is a good source of iron and proteins and contains minerals like calcium, phosphorus, iron, magnesium, manganese, carotene, thiamine, riboflavin and niacin. In comparison, sugar has 99 percent carbohydrates and is harmful for diabetics.

However, like all other food items, the use of chemicals and contamination in this essential item has also been rising unexpectedly over the last few years.

Adulteration in gur particularly rose after the traditional middlemen (arthi) of gur started paying the farmers in advance to import dark-coloured and low-price jaggery from Punjab. The farmers are also provided sugar for mixing it in jiggery to increase its weight and whiten it with chemicals.

Sodium hydrosulphite is used to whiten (lighten the colour) of the jiggery. The packet (of this bleaching powder) is sold in the agri chemicals shops and even in the shops in the gur markets. It is not there for agri use. It is sold for use in the textile industry as a bleaching agent. This is used to bleach jaggery during the production.

Mohammad Zahir Khan, senior vice-chairman of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chamber of Agriculture, said hundreds of ghanay (gur making machine) have started making his highly deleterious gur in Tangi, Saleem Khan, Sherpao and Shergarh areas of the province. Sharing the names of the middlemen involved in this business, he said that over half a dozen businessmen had made advance payment to the farmers in these areas to produce the spurious gur for them.

He alleged that they also provided sugar and the chemicals to the farmers for mixing in the product.

He claimed that the matter was brought into to the notice of the secretary Agriculture Department but no action had been taken yet in this regard.

Zahir Khan recalled that last year the deputy commissioner Peshawar and secretary agriculture had raided several markets where the spurious gur was being sold. An agreement was also concluded with the businessmen that they would neither provide any payment to the farmers nor sell such gur, he said. However, the practice continued unabated, he added.

A vendor, who wished not to be named, said that there was hardly any gur in the market that were free of sugar and chemicals. He added that he has not seen any official checking the quality and contamination of this daily use item in the markets these days.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

'In My Feelings Challenge': Is daughter of Bollywood actor Drake's Kiki?

'In My Feelings Challenge': Is daughter of Bollywood actor Drake's Kiki?
The name´s Idris: actor Elba fuels Bond speculation

The name´s Idris: actor Elba fuels Bond speculation
Dora isn’t an 8-year-old kid in upcoming film

Dora isn’t an 8-year-old kid in upcoming film
Emotional Sonali Bendre wishes son on 13th birthday in heart-warming post

Emotional Sonali Bendre wishes son on 13th birthday in heart-warming post

Photos & Videos

Watch: Pakistan's ex-premier ZAB singing 'Sohni Dharti'

Watch: Pakistan's ex-premier ZAB singing 'Sohni Dharti'
'In My Feelings Challenge': Is daughter of Bollywood actor Drake's Kiki?

'In My Feelings Challenge': Is daughter of Bollywood actor Drake's Kiki?
Video: here is what happened before stolen Seattle plane crashed

Video: here is what happened before stolen Seattle plane crashed

Vishwaroopam 2: The curious case of India’s ‘friendly relations’ with Pakistan

Vishwaroopam 2: The curious case of India’s ‘friendly relations’ with Pakistan