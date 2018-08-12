Water, please

Gwadar, one of Balochsitan’s most famous districts, has run out of water. It does not have a water-purification system because of which the residents of the district do not have access to drinking water.

They are compelled to fetch water from the Mirani Dam which is located at a distance of at least 145 kilometres. We humbly request the incoming government of Pakistan to please solve this problem on a priority basis and provide some relief to the people of Gwadar.

Sherjan Yousuf ( Turbat )