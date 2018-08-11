Three of a family crushed to death

OKARA: A man, his wife and a four-year-old child were crushed to death when their bike collided with a speeding car here on Friday.

Nawaz of Fatehpur Sharif was going at Okara-Depalpur road along with his wife Sharifan Bibi and son Dilawar. When they reached near village Kalasan 31/1L, a speeding car coming from opposite side hit and ran over them. All of them died on the spot. Rescue-1122 shifted the bodies to the DHQ hospital. The Sadr Okara police have started investigation.

Farmers demand water: The farmers of 20 villages of tehsil Depalpur, including Mehtabgarh, led a rally in Haveli Lakha against the canal department on Friday. They blocked the main city road and raised slogans against the department. They were demanding supply of canal water to the tail-end areas and strict check on canal water theft.

They said discrepancies had been going on for the last 10 years and the small tail-end farmers had constantly been deprived of canal water which was being pilfered by big landlords before it could reach their fields.

The protestors appealed to Chief Justice Saqib Nisar to take notice into this matter and deprivation of farmers from canal water.