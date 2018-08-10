Lawai admitted to hospital after heart ailment

KARACHI: Renowned banker and close aide of former president Asif Ali Zardari, Hussain Lawai was shifted to the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) after suffering a heart ailment in prison, Geo News reported Thursday.

Lawai was arrested on July 6 on money laundering charges after the FIA registered a case in Karachi last week over a mega money-laundering scandal involving Rs35 billion — said to implicate politicians, businessmen, and bankers.

Sources informed Geo News that Lawai will be kept in the intensive care unit (ICU) for the next 24 hours, where doctors will monitor his vitals.

The source further revealed that another suspect in the case, Taha Raza, is also under treatment in a private hospital in Clifton.