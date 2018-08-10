Fri August 10, 2018
August 10, 2018

Pak Maritime commissions new ship ZOHB

ISLAMABAD: Commissioning ceremony of Pak Maritime Security Ship (PMSS) ZHOB built for Pakistan Maritime Security Agency was held at Karachi Shipyard and Engineering Works (KS&EW) on Thursday.

Vice Admiral Abdul Aleem, Chief of Staff (Personnel) was chief guest on the occasion. This 600 ton Maritime Patrol Vessel has been built in compliance with China Classification Society Rules. It has an overall length of 68.5 meters, beam of 8.7 m and can achieve maximum speed of 27 knots.

The honourable chief guest in his address said that it is yet another landmark project that speaks volumes of the evergreen friendship between Pakistan and China. This vessel will not only enhance the operational capability of PMSA but it will also go a long way in protecting the national jurisdiction and rich natural resources of Pakistan’s territorial waters and EEZ. It will play a vital role towards achieving self-reliance in defence production.

Earlier, MD KS&EW, Rear Admiral Ather Saleem in his welcome address said that this project signifies the trust and confidence that government reposes in KS&EW. He said that construction of PMSS ZHOB has certainly enhanced our capabilities of indigenous construction of warships. He said that KS&EW is indebted to the support of Government of Pakistan, Ministry of Defence Production, Pakistan Maritime Security Agency and especially Pakistan Navy.

The delivery protocol was signed between representatives of PMSA and KS&EW and the ship was handed over to PMSA.

The commissioning ceremony was attended by high ranking officials from GoP, Pakistan Navy, Corporate sector and KS&EW.

