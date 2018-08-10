Educational institutes asked to adopt strict security

MULTAN: City Police Officer (CPO) Munir Masud Marth Thursday asked all heads of education institutions to take stringent security measures at their institutions.

Addressing a meeting of the institutions’ heads, the CPO asked them to complete security arrangements, install CCTV cameras and hire professional security guards for their institutions as soon as possible. He said joint teams of elite force, intelligence agencies and personnel of special branch police would often visit the institutions to check security steps. The CPO said stern action would be taken against the head of the institution in case of security lapse. The CPO said all education institutions should raise four walls, arrange searchlights and ensures installation of walk through gates.