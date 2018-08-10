Bosnian envoy calls on COAS

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
RAWALPINDI: Bosnian ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Pakistan Sakib Foric met with COAS Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa, Geo News reported while citing ISPR statement. According to the army’s media cell, the meeting took place Thursday at the General Headquarters. In the meeting, the two dignitaries discussed matters of mutual interest and regional security.
RAWALPINDI: Bosnian ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Pakistan Sakib Foric met with COAS Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa, Geo News reported while citing ISPR statement. According to the army’s media cell, the meeting took place Thursday at the General Headquarters. In the meeting, the two dignitaries discussed matters of mutual interest and regional security.
Comments