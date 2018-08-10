Bosnian envoy calls on COAS

RAWALPINDI: Bosnian ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Pakistan Sakib Foric met with COAS Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa, Geo News reported while citing ISPR statement. According to the army’s media cell, the meeting took place Thursday at the General Headquarters. In the meeting, the two dignitaries discussed matters of mutual interest and regional security.