Fri August 10, 2018
Imran Khan to take oath as prime minister on 18th

Women and the law

Not a promising start

The power of the pen

PTI loses seat as ECP orders re-election in PK-23 Shangla

PTI's NA Speaker nominee Asad Qaisar says will take everyone along

PTI stalwart Atif Khan 'surprised' on KP CM nomination

South Punjab group actively lobbying for Punjab CM slot

Teenage girl 'drugged, raped' at Karachi farmhouse

Lt Gen Javed Mehmood Bukhari appointed as Corps Commander Bahawalpur

Imran Khan says moving towards Naya Pakistan, reclaiming Jinnah's vision

Eid-ul- Azha 2018: Muslims asked to sight Zil-Haj moon

Sports

AFP
August 10, 2018

Hackers hit PGA computer servers, demand ransom

ST LOUIS: Computer hackers have struck PGA of America servers at this week’s 100th PGA Championship, demanding a Bitcoin ransom to unlock files without risking data not easily replaced, Golfweek’s website reported.

The files, Golfweek said, contained digital promotional banners and logos used on signs around Bellerive as well as materials for next month’s Ryder Cup in France. The PGA of America does not intend to meet extortion demands, unnamed sources told the magazine, and the organization has retained outside information technology experts to ensure the year’s final major tournament remains unaffected, according to the report.

The PGA had no comment on the matter. PGA play began Thursday at Bellerive Country Club. The Ryder Cup is set for September 28-30 at Le Golf National in Paris.Tournament staff discovered Tuesday their files had been compromised when a message told them their network had been hacked and information files encrypted, with any attempt to unlock the files risking their permanent loss, according to Golfweek. A Bitcoin wallet number was provided, but no specific ransom amount was requested. The stolen files, according to the report, also include development work on logos and signs for future PGA Championships, much of it not easily replaced.

‘I have a reason to believe change is on the horizon’, Shehzad Roy tweets after meeting Imran Khan

Junoon trio to reunite after 13 years!

Melania Trump´s parents get US citizenship

Shaniera Akram asks Karachiites to help beat plastic pollution

Atif Aslam addresses backlash over singing Indian song at Pak’s Independence Day function

Kareena Kapoor joins league of highest paid actresses after 'Veere Di Wedding' success

'The Meg' hits screens today in US, China

Vishwaroopam 2: The curious case of India’s ‘friendly relations’ with Pakistan

