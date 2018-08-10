Hackers hit PGA computer servers, demand ransom

ST LOUIS: Computer hackers have struck PGA of America servers at this week’s 100th PGA Championship, demanding a Bitcoin ransom to unlock files without risking data not easily replaced, Golfweek’s website reported.

The files, Golfweek said, contained digital promotional banners and logos used on signs around Bellerive as well as materials for next month’s Ryder Cup in France. The PGA of America does not intend to meet extortion demands, unnamed sources told the magazine, and the organization has retained outside information technology experts to ensure the year’s final major tournament remains unaffected, according to the report.

The PGA had no comment on the matter. PGA play began Thursday at Bellerive Country Club. The Ryder Cup is set for September 28-30 at Le Golf National in Paris.Tournament staff discovered Tuesday their files had been compromised when a message told them their network had been hacked and information files encrypted, with any attempt to unlock the files risking their permanent loss, according to Golfweek. A Bitcoin wallet number was provided, but no specific ransom amount was requested. The stolen files, according to the report, also include development work on logos and signs for future PGA Championships, much of it not easily replaced.