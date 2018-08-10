Exercise linked to better mental health - but too much may do harm

LONDON: A study in the United States has found that people who exercise several times a week report having better mental health than those who take no exercise, with team sports and those involving social groups having the most positive effect.

The research also found that more exercise was not always better for psychological wellbeing, with people who exercise every day reporting lower levels of mental health. Exercising for around 45 minutes three to five times a week was associated with the biggest benefits, according to results of the study published in The Lancet Psychiatry journal. The study included all types of physical activity, ranging from childcare, housework, lawn-mowing and fishing to cycling, going to the gym, running and skiing.

Exercise is known to bring health benefits by reducing the risk of illnesses such as heart disease, stroke and diabetes, but its links with mental health were less clear.