Combating Congo

The preparations for Eidul Azha have started in full swing. Animal markets are being set up across the country. However, there is one thing which should be taken care of. Health experts believe that many animals can become a host to the Congo virus. Therefore, it is essential that all animals are dewormed. Cattle owners and the subsequent buyer should ensure that all animals have had a complete medical check-up.

In addition, the authorities concerned should also make sure that all animal markets are properly cleaned. Special attention should be paid on the quality of feed given to these animals. While the virus is contagious, through proper care the authorities can avert its outbreak.

Saad Anwar

Kharian