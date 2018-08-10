Fri August 10, 2018
Imran Khan to take oath as prime minister on 18th

Women and the law

Not a promising start

The power of the pen

PTI loses seat as ECP orders re-election in PK-23 Shangla

PTI's NA Speaker nominee Asad Qaisar says will take everyone along

PTI stalwart Atif Khan 'surprised' on KP CM nomination

South Punjab group actively lobbying for Punjab CM slot

Teenage girl 'drugged, raped' at Karachi farmhouse

Lt Gen Javed Mehmood Bukhari appointed as Corps Commander Bahawalpur

Imran Khan says moving towards Naya Pakistan, reclaiming Jinnah's vision

Eid-ul- Azha 2018: Muslims asked to sight Zil-Haj moon

August 10, 2018

Uber rival Taxify bets on motorcycles and rickshaws in East Africa

NAIROBI: Taxify, an Estonian ride-hailing company aiming to take on Uber in emerging markets, will invest millions of euros in East Africa in the next five years with a strategy focused on motorised rickshaws and motorcycles, it said on Thursday.

The company, which already operates in five cities in Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania and will continue to offer regular car rides, said it saw the best opportunity for growth via taxi services in locally popular forms of motorised transport.

In East Africa, that means "boda bodas" and "bajajis", also called "tuk tuks", - local terms for motorcycles and rickshaws, respectively.

"Our focus is on providing the most appropriate means of transport for the customers and in East Africa we can see that boda bodas are getting the highest value for us," Karl Aru, Taxify’s Expansion Manager for Africa, said in an interview.

Taxify has picked off business from Uber in central and eastern Europe and major African cities.

It raised $175 million in May in a funding round that included German automaker Daimler and brought its valuation to $1 billion.

The company says it has hundreds of thousands of drivers in sub-Saharan Africa, with roughly a third in East Africa.

It also operates in Nigeria and South Africa, and has a total of five million active users on the continent as a whole.

Close to half of Taxify´s business is in Africa, the company said. It recently expanded to Mwanza, a northern city in Tanzania, a country of 55 million people.

Aru said the company was exploring other markets in the region.

"We are looking into Ethiopia, and a number of other countries also in East Africa," he said in a phone interview from Tallinn, Estonia, where Taxify is headquartered.

He did not give a timeline, but said the immediate focus was on expanding in markets where Taxify already operates.

Challenges the company faces in East Africa include low smartphone penetration, internet connectivity and safety, he said, adding Taxify´s safety features included a "share your ETA (Estimated Time of Arrival)" function.

