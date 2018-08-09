Former Nairobi governor arrestedon corruption allegations

NAIROBI: Kenyan authorities said on Wednesday they arrested a former governor of Nairobi on suspicion of corruption-related crimes. Evans Kidero was one of 11 government officials and businesspeople named by Kenya´s senior prosecutor as “criminally culpable” for mismanaging and embezzling public funds, the prosecutor´s office said on its Twitter feed. Reuters was not immediately able to contact Kidero´s representatives for comment. Kenya has been hit by a spate of scandals related to the alleged theft of hundreds of millions of Kenyan shilling by state officials from government bodies.