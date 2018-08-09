CDA deposits Rs10 million in dams fund

Islamabad: The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has deposited cheque amounting to Rs10 million as contribution donation in the fund opened by the Supreme Court of Pakistan for construction of Diamer-Bhasha Dam and Mohmand Dam.

Earlier, Capital Development Authority Board approved one-time contribution and donation of two-day basic pay of officers BS-16 and above and one-day basic pay of officials BS-15 and below.

In the light of decision of CDA Board, the Finance Wing of the Authority made deduction from current month salary of Capital Development Authority employees and deposited cheque amounting to Rs10 million in Diamer-Bhasha and Mohmand Dam Fund-2018.