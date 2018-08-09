Thu August 09, 2018
Who will be Imran Khan's choice for Punjab CM?

Captain Safdar shifted to PIMS from Adiala Jail

Great honour if chosen to run Punjab: Raja Yasir

The Kashmir flashpoint

SHC bars private schools from raising fees by more than 5pc

PEMRA orders morning shows to raise funds for Diamer-Mohamand dams

Punjab House too luxurious to promote austerity

Supreme Court responsible for protection of transgender rights, says CJP

Pakistan stands with Saudi Arabia in protecting its sovereignty: FO

GDA stands with PTI, says Pir Pagara

Shehbaz Sharif dismisses NRO talk

Pakistani Jewish man seeking to visit Israel on Pakistan passport

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
August 9, 2018

Telenor partners with Alipay

KARACHI: Telenor Pakistan has announced partnership with Alipay for digitalisation of payments by the end of the year.

Telenor CEO Irfan Wahab Khan, said payment transactions in Pakistan will start on Alipay, a payment application of Ali Baba Group, by the end of 2018. He was talking to media after a motivational session with differently-able persons at NOWPDP on Wednesday.

Telenor has developed Open Mind program, which trains differently-abled persons and gets them employed in the industry.

“Nearly 50 people get employment every year, and 250 people have been employed in the five years since this program started running,” he said. “Majority of them are employed by Telenor at call centres, software development, and app development.”

Khan said mobile penetration has saturated in the country, but there was scope of increasing 4G network. “We are increasing our 4G network by putting new 4G sites every hour, and will cover 80 percent of our network under 4G coverage by the end of the year,” he added.

According to the Telenor CEO, nearly five million people in Pakistan were using their mobile app “khushhal zameedar” developed for the education of farmers, who were benefitting from it by increasing their production by 10 to 15 percent.

I have the best friends in the world: Sonali Bendre thanks pals in new Instagram post

Armeena Khan hits back at former London mayor Boris Johnson for mocking burqas

Mother and baby doing well, updates PIA on Twitter

Fakhar Zaman dedicates his 'Outstanding Performance Award' to APS Peshawar

Lahore Qalandars' special song for Gilgit-Baltistan trials gains massive popularity

I have the best friends in the world: Sonali Bendre thanks pals in new Instagram post

WATCH: Two-year-old starts walking despite rare disability, video goes viral

'Actor in Law' all set to release in Mumbai for private screening

