Gold stalls

Bengaluru : Gold prices were steady early on Wednesday, after rising in the previous session, as the U.S. dollar softened against China´s yuan and the euro.

Spot gold was unchanged at $1,210.91 an ounce at 0043 GMT, after rising 0.4 percent in the previous session.

U.S. gold futures were up 0.1 pct at $1219.4 an ounce.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of six major currencies, was down 0.1 percent at 95.133.

Asian shares rose on Wednesday on the back of firmer Wall Street earnings while expectations for increased Chinese stimulus helped take the edge off wider concerns about the worsening Sino-U.S. trade dispute.

The United States will begin collecting 25 percent tariffs on another $16 billion in Chinese goods on Aug. 23, the U.S. Trade Representative´s office said on Tuesday as it published a final tariff list targeting 279 imported product lines.