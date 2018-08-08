Wed August 08, 2018
National

MA
Muhammad Anis
August 8, 2018

Power breakdown in Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi: In many parts of Rawalpindi, the residents spent hours without electricity during and following heavy rain late Monday night and on Tuesday morning. Some feeders and many transformers stopped working and could not be made functional or replaced by Tuesday evening speaking volume of inefficiency of Islamabad Electric Supply Company (Iesco) to address complaints of its consumers.

The heavy rain also exposed Iesco when it came to keeping its transmission system in and to meet an emergency situation. "We suffered power breakdown at 2.30 am which is still continuing," Muhammad Sohaib, a resident of F Block, Satellite Town Rawalpindi told ‘The News’ at 5.30 p m said.

He said the complainants were told that transformer had stopped working which was needed to be replaced. " Every time when we contacted complaint office, we were told that vehicle had gone to collect transformer," he said.

He said there was also no response from Chief Executive monitoring cell for Rawalpindi at phone number 051-9252935 despite over dozens attempts. Other parts of Satellite Town area also faced power outage for hours with consumers pouring in at complaint office as soon as rain stopped.

