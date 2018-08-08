Wed August 08, 2018
Pakistanis hide Rs43 trillion assets abroad

Pakistan: a new beginning

Their war, our guilt

Urban flood resilience

Businessman involved in money laundering enjoying protocol in Sindh

Girl allegedly raped by CDA officials in Islamabad park

Opposition parties stage protest against election 'rigging' in Islamabad

Election 2018: ECP notifies results of successful candidates

CEC 'slept' through polling day

SNGPL encashes Rs14 bn bank guarantees of three RLNG power plants

Passports of Nawaz Sharif's sons blocked

Eid ul Adha holidays likely to be of four days in Pakistan

REUTERS
August 8, 2018

Gold gains

Bengaluru : Gold prices edged up on a steady U.S. dollar early Tuesday, but expectations for further interest rate hikes in the United States supported the greenback and limited interest in the metal.

Spot gold was up 0.2 percent at $1,208.06 an ounce at 0051 GMT. U.S. gold futures were little changed at $1217.10 an ounce.

Asian stocks were largely steady on Tuesday, with worries over the U.S.-China trade conflict offsetting support from earnings-led gains on Wall Street.

On Tuesday the pound held near an 11-month low against the dollar reached overnight on worries of a "hard" Brexit for Britain, while simmering U.S.-China trade tensions helped support the greenback.

The dollar index , which measures the greenback against a basket of six major currencies, was unchanged at 95.348.

