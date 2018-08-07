Seminar on ‘Social emotional Learning Strategies’

Islamabad: Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) Monday arranged a seminar on Use of Social Emotional Learning (SEL) Strategies in Classroom urging the teachers to play their role not only for educating the students but assist them in choice of their career development.

The international seminar was arranged by Department of Behavioural Sciences in collaboration with Office of Research, Innovation and Commercialisation (ORIC) office of the University. Dr. Tricia M. Jokerst, Special Education Instructor/ Curriculum Developer at Huston-Tillotson University USA, was speaker of the event. School Principals and Senior Teachers from Federal Government Educational Institutions(FGEIs) and Education Directorate, Rawalpindi along with University Teachers and scholars participated in practice based sessions.