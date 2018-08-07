People highly perturbed by rise in power outages

Rawalpindi: With the rise in temperature the problem of power outages besides loadshedding has shown immense increase over the last three days in Rawalpindi city and cantonment areas, making the lives of people hard to live and unbearable to resist the scorching heat of summer.

The hours of electricity loadshedding also being done in unscheduled manner has also increased from 8 hours a day to 12 hours since Friday morning. Besides loadshedding, Iesco resorts to suspending power supply with regular intervals during day and night time.

Because of loadshedding and power breakdowns , people face great hardships and suffer from sweltering heat and perspiration for most part of the day.

Similarly, the problem of water shortage occurs in a worse manner as due to power outage its supply through tube wells remains suspended in almost every ward of cantonments and union councils in city thus preventing the people to take a bath to beat the heat. The officials of related civic bodies like Wasa, RCB and CCB told that they have time and again appealed to Iesco authorities to do power loadshedding in a schedule manner after announcing its timings. It would enable them to fix timings of water supply to the residents and the shortage would not occur.

However, according to the officials, the Iesco authorities have turned a deaf ear towards their requests and resorting to loadshedding in unscheduled way. While the people of city and cantonments like other parts of the country are braving scorching heat without power supply and water supply, the officials of Iesco have give good excuses to defend their own positions.

The SDOs, of certain sub branches told that the problem of power break downs and loadshedding has increase due to shortfall of water in tarbela and mangla dams which are the main source to generate electricity.

Because of raise in temperature , people utilize electrical appliances like ceiling fans, air conditioners in a vast way. As a result the demand of power supply increases automatically. While meeting demand of electricity load increases in grid stations to a greater extent. This forces us to suspend power supply through routine loadshedding process or also by doing forced loadshedding. If not done due to extra load the grid stations would burst and the entire supply of electricity will suspend on permanent basis.