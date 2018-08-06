Mon August 06, 2018
National

August 6, 2018

Asad Umar hurt after falling off horse

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and probable finance minister Asad Umar injured after falling off a horse in Islamabad, says a press release on Sunday.

According to eyewitnesses, MNA-elect Asad Umar was trying to ride a horse after addressing his supporters in his Islamabad constituency when he fell and got himself injured. The nature of Asad Umar’s injury is not yet clear. Asad Umar has been shifted to hospital, where he is undergoing treatment.

