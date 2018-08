41 capital cops who embraced martyrdom remembered

Islamabad: Like their compatriots elsewhere in the country, the police in the national capital have added a golden chapter in their history, written with blood of their martyrs.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Jan Muhammad said while addressing a ceremony held here at Police Line Headquarters to commemorate all police martyrs who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty and for better as well as peaceful future of the nation. Families of martyred policemen were especially invited in the ceremony while DIG (Security) Waqar Ahmed Chohan, DIG (Headquarters) Nasir Mehmood Satti, DIG (Operations) Faisal Ali Raja and other senior police officials were also present on the occasion.

IGP Islamabad laid floral wreath at Police Martyrs’ Monument and paid tributes to the sons of soil who sacrificed their lives for bright future of the next generation. Islamabad Police Chief Jan Muhammad said the courageous role played by the police in the capital has won hearts of people as the brave custodians of law and order prevented many mishaps by timely action against the mischievous elements. He said that as many as 41 police officers and Jawans of the capital embraced martyrdom in line of duty. Islamabad police martyrs wrote golden chapter with their blood and their names would be remembered forever due to their great sacrifices, he added.

The IGP said that Police like our armed forces is fighting against the menace of terrorism and Islamabad police have rendered many sacrifices in war against terrorism while its personnel averted many threats with courage and even sacrificed their lives in the line of duty.