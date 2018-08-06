Mon August 06, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
August 6, 2018

Father kills son in Bajaur

KHAR: A man shot dead his son and injured another in Bajaur district on Sunday. Officials said one Bakht Karim, a resident of Jannat Shah area of Khar tehsil, opened fire on his two sons, Saeedullah Jan and Idrees, over a domestic issue. They added that Saeedullah died on the spot and Idrees sustained injures. The injured was rushed to the District Headquarters Hospital Khar. “A case has been registered against the accused,” said an official.

