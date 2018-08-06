A world without nukes

Hiroshima Day commemorates August 6 when an atomic bomb was dropped on the Japanese city of Hiroshima, followed a few days later by another dropped on the city of Nagasaki on August 9, 1945. While the bombings effectively ended World War II by bringing about the surrender of Japan, this came at a terrible price. Today a large majority of governments in the world have adopted a treaty on the prohibition of nuclear weapons. However, there are still some countries that are focusing on expanding their nuclear capability. One of them is India.

There are abundant examples of oil leaks, hydrogen leaks, fires and high bearing vibrations which often shut down numbers of nuclear reactors in India. India’s nuclear establishment is making haste decisions to acquire nuclear energy though it has obstinately missed targets and delivered a portion of the promised electricity with uncertain safety. The Indian government is irrationally pursuing for nuclear power without explaining its destructive potential and answering critiques. India must review its policies regarding its nuclear programme. This world needs peace not war.

Afia Ambreen

Rawalpindi