Mon August 06, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Newspost

August 6, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Cautious creditors

The US Secretary State Mike Pompeo recently said that the US would discourage any IMF bailout for Pakistan that benefits its Chinese creditors. The bailout which Pompeo refers to has not been requested by Pakistan.

This is the volatile nature of our foreign policy in international relation. Our new government, under the supervision of Imran Khan, should scrutinise this international political arena and develop a revolutionary policy that will be based on mutual interests.

Iftikhar Akhter

Lahore

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar