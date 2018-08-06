Cautious creditors

The US Secretary State Mike Pompeo recently said that the US would discourage any IMF bailout for Pakistan that benefits its Chinese creditors. The bailout which Pompeo refers to has not been requested by Pakistan.

This is the volatile nature of our foreign policy in international relation. Our new government, under the supervision of Imran Khan, should scrutinise this international political arena and develop a revolutionary policy that will be based on mutual interests.

Iftikhar Akhter

Lahore