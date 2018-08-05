PPP retains victory against Fehmida in PS-73 recount

SUKKUR: The recount of votes at PS-73 Badin IV on Saturday retained the victory of PPP candidate Taj Muhammed Mallah with the lead of 1,156 votes against GDA Candidate Fehmida Mirza.

The recount was conducted, on the application of Fehmida Mirza, at the office of the Returning Officer, Badin. Mallah was declared winner against Dr Mirza with a 281-vote lead. Dr. Fehmida had accused the PPP candidate of rigging. Following the recount of all 133 polling stations it emerged that Dr. Fahamida Mirza had secured 35,912 votes while the PPP candidate Taj Muhammed Mallah had bagged 37,068 votes.

Meanwhile, the recount on NA seat NA 230 Badin II was also underway at the request of PPP’s Haji Rasool Bux Chandio, who had lost to Mirza by a margin of 860 votes.