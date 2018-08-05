Lahore chamber, DEPO sign MoU

LAHORE: The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) and Defence Export Promotion Organization (DEPO) on Saturday inked a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to cooperate in defence and defence production sectors at the LCCI.

LCCI President Malik Tahir Javed said cooperation between the two organisations was aimed to increase value-addition within the country in manufacturing and long-term support for the defence sector. “It will also help open new vistas in both the defence and defence production sectors,” he added.

The MoU will also pave way for cooperation in research and development. LCCI and DEPO will act as joint venture partners for organising Suppliers and Vendors Exhibition (SAVDEX).

Brigadier Waheed Mumtaz said, “The MoU is the way forward to meet the growing demands of the defence industry. With the vast experience and expertise in defence sector of DEPO and LCCI, it is sure that together the both organisations can address the needs of the Pakistani defence market as well as explore export markets of various products/systems of mutual interest.”