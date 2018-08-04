Engineers urged to take part in PEC election

PESHAWAR: Pakistani engineers are losing job opportunities in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor

(CPEC) due to the alleged negligence of the Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC), said Ishfaq Hussain Shah here on Friday.

Speaking at a gathering of engineers in connection with election campaign of PEC, he urged the engineers to elect a competent panel for the resolution of their problems.

Ishfaq Hussain Shah, who is candidate for chairmanship from United Engineers Pakistan (UEP) panel, said job opportunities for engineers in the country were vanishing.

He urged engineers to actively take part in the 12 August election of PEC.

He said he had included senior and dedicated team of engineers from all over the country in his panel in a bid to provide genuine leadership to fellow members.

Ishfaq Hussain Shah said the members should bring about change by voting his panel which had no affiliation with any political party or group. He said his party was striving to resolve the problems facing the engineers.