Sat August 04, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
August 4, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Rape, murder of minor condemned

LAHORE: All Pakistan Women Association (APWA), Punjab, has expressed grave concern over the incident of rape and murder of a seven-year-old girl, Kainat, at Bhittaiabad, Karachi. APWA Punjab has urged the law enforcing agencies to take immediate action against the perpetrators of this heinous crime and award them exemplary and deterrent punishment. The organisation has appealed to the Chief Justice and Sindh High Court to take suo motu notice of this incident.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar