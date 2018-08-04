Rape, murder of minor condemned

LAHORE: All Pakistan Women Association (APWA), Punjab, has expressed grave concern over the incident of rape and murder of a seven-year-old girl, Kainat, at Bhittaiabad, Karachi. APWA Punjab has urged the law enforcing agencies to take immediate action against the perpetrators of this heinous crime and award them exemplary and deterrent punishment. The organisation has appealed to the Chief Justice and Sindh High Court to take suo motu notice of this incident.