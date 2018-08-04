Financial transparency key to prosperity, says CM

LAHORE: Caretaker Chief Minister Dr Hasan Askari has said that cultivation of the culture of savings in public sector departments is need of the hour as financial transparency is a key to prosperity and development.

Addressing a meeting at the Civil Secretariat through a video link here Friday, Dr Hasan Askari said that public funds are a trust of the people and they should be utilised with utmost prudence. The public sector departments should ensure financial discipline and observance of relevant rules and regulations, he said. He made it clear that no restriction has been imposed on the release of funds for on-going development projects and added that caretaker government has performed different matters pertaining to budget and development with utmost transparency and remaining within its mandate. He said that ongoing development schemes should be completed as soon as possible keeping in view the solution to people’s problems. He said that an effort has been made to provide necessary relief to the people while remaining within the limited mandate and constitutional obligations.

The meeting took a detailed review of financial matters of different departments.

police martyrs: Caretaker Chief Minister Dr Hasan Askari has said that police martyrs have written a history of bravery and courage with their blood. Today, we all remember the great sacrifices rendered by police martyrs and pay our regards to their heirs on this day. In his message issued here Friday on the eve of police martyrs day, the chief minister paid rich tributes to the police martyrs who have sacrificed their precious lives for the protection of life and property of the people and added that their bravery and commitment to duty helped in maintenance of peace in the country. The police martyrs have shed their blood to make this country a citadel of peace, he said. The nation pays rich tributes to the immortal sacrifices of its great heroes. The immense sacrifices rendered by the police for the safety of the citizens are immortal. The police force and other law enforcement agencies are fully engaged in eradicating the internal enemies. He said the police martyrs sacrificing their lives for the beloved motherland are heroes of the whole nation. The peace has been restored due to their sacrifices and martyrs’ role in maintaining peace will always be remembered, concluded the chief minister.

schools: Caretaker Chief Minister Dr Hasan Askari has strongly condemned ransacking and destroying of schools in Chilas and said that such nefarious acts cannot stop the daughters of the nation from carrying on studies. Those who are trying to spread panic among the people through such acts are enemy of national development and prosperity, he added. He said the criminal act aimed at depriving the girls of education was tantamount to sheer ignorance and fanaticism.