Attack on Lesco team protested

LAHORE: Electricity workers held a massive demonstration on Ferozepur Road at Kot Lakhpat under the aegis of All Pakistan Wapda Hydro Electric Workers Union (CBA).

The Lahore Electric Supply Company workers pretested against a man, Qamer Shahid, and his associates who allegedly attacked the Lesco staff, including the SDO, in Ismail Nagar Sub-Division, Kot Lakhpat and injured them when they had reached his house to disconnect his electricity connection over nonpayment of dues of Rs1,500,000.

The protest demonstration was addressed by veteran trade union leader Khurshid Ahmed and Ramzan Butt, president, Engineering Association. They warned if they were not provided with justice by police, they would go for a countrywide protest.