Zong 4G training young graduates

KARACHI: Zong 4G, under the umbrella of its Graduate Trainee Program -2018, is imparting training to 50 new graduates in the corporate world, a statement said on Thursday.

The company shortlisted graduates from various universities of Pakistan, to encourage and provide them with an opportunity to grow as the leaders of tomorrow by allowing the trainees to experience the practical world and gain experience in the diverse fields of engineering, information technology, sales and marketing etc.

Zong 4G’s Leaders of Tomorrow-Graduate Trainee Program, has a well-structured and comprehensive recruitment process, where hundreds of fresh graduates undergo extensive evaluation through an aptitude test, assessment center as well as a sequence of panel interviews. This year, the telecom company received a record number of more than 18,000 applications for the program and shortlisted the best lot through a rigorous recruitment process to ensure that some of Pakistan’s finest graduates become the successors to achieving the vision of Zong 4G, Leading the digital innovation in Pakistan.

Fostering a learning environment for graduates from various backgrounds, the 1 to 1.5 year program renders to providing in depth training coupled with real-time learning through maximum exposure and project management.

The program also incorporates behavioral developmental training programs that aim to equip young graduates with essential business skills coupled with the know-how of the digital and industrial ecosystem. Essential management skills are included for them to effectively become the ‘leaders of tomorrow’.