Major power breakdown makes Lahorites suffer for long

LAHORE: Lahorites had to suffer a lot Wednesday night as major areas of the provincial metropolis were without power for many hours.

Abrupt power breakdown around 6pm at transmission line connecting one of the main power grids caused major blackout in the city. Unfortunately, no one was available from Lahore Electric Supply Company (Lesco) about informing masses regarding the fault and expected restoration of electricity. Most of the staff was off duty as helplines of respective areas were not working.

The public relations department of Lesco was also not accessible and did not issue any press release about prolonged shutdown. It is learnt that breakdown was followed by a fault in transmission line connecting Bund Road Grid Station. Owing to power supply failure, Qartaba Grid Station, Shadman Grid Station, Bund Road Grid Station and other distribution networks were adversely affected.

Other power grids affected were: Township, Johar Town, Sabzazar, Green Town and Multan Road.

The power supply failure made lives of millions of people miserable in hot and humid weather. After three hours of agony, Lesco conceded that a fault led to major breakdown in the city, leaving 100 feeders without power supply. The Lahore Electric Supply Company management blamed National Transmission & Despatch Company (NTDC) for power failure.