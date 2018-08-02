Balochistan PTI unhappy with Tareen naming CM

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Balochistan leaders expressed on Wednesday their displeasure over party stalwart Jahangir Tareen naming Balochistan Awami Party’s Jam Kamal as the next chief minister of Balochistan.

The sources said that the PTI’s Balochistan wing is unhappy with the steps taken by Tareen, adding that party chief Imran Khan had resolved the issue during a meeting between the PTI and BAP leaders. In the meeting, Imran had delegated the right to PTI Balochistan President Sardar Yar Muhammad Rind and Jam Kamal to make decisions regarding the province.

However, Tareen had appointed Jam Kamal as the chief minister on his own accord, the sources claimed. The party sources said that the provincial party should have the right to make decisions pertaining to Balochistan chief minister and provincial ministers.

Speaking about the issue, Rind remarked that PTI can form its own government in Balochistan. "The statement made by Jahangir Tareen gave BAP a chance to form the government," he said, adding that Imran hasn't named anyone as Balochistan CM.

"It is not BAP's job to name Balochistan CM," he added and clarified that there are no differences within the party. The reports of the internal rift were denied by party spokesperson Fawad Chaudhry.

"There are reservations about Tareen naming Jam Kamal as the provincial CM," he said, adding that party decisions are made after detailed discussions. However, sources informed that Imran has summoned a meeting with Balochistan's national and provincial assemblies’ members tomorrow (Thursday) to discuss the issue.