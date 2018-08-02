NAVTTC promises jobs abroad to skilled youths

Islamabad : National Vocational and Technical Training Commission Executive Director Zulfiqar Ahmad Cheema has promised good career opportunities abroad to skilled youth.

"Skill development is the country's most important requirement. It will not only change the destiny of this nation but will also enable young skilled persons to get good, honourable jobs not only in Europe and Australia but also in other countries," he told the trainees of various courses under the NAVTTC in the NED Engineering University on Tuesday.

The NAVTTC executive director met with Vice Chancellor of NED Engineering University Dr. Sarosh Hashmat Lodhi, who expressed the desire to enhance further collaboration with the NAVTTC and impart training in various demand-driven courses.

The NAVTTC chief also visited Hunar Foundation premises and interacted with the trainees and asked them about the quality of their training.

He said next year, the NAVTTC trainees would participate in international skills competitions.

The trainees said they were hopeful to support their families on completion of their training.