FDE chief resumes charge

Islamabad: Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) Director General Hasnat Qureshi has resumed office after remaining on ex-Pakistan leave for a fortnight.

Mr Qureshi, who has been acting as a stand-in for the permanent FDE director general (BPS-20) for more than a year, had gone to Canada on July 11 on a private tour. FDE administration director Dr Tariq Masood oversaw the top directorate office as an additional responsibility on the orders of the Capital Administration and Development Division, which has the administrative control of the directorate.

The FDE oversees the government schools and colleges in Islamabad Capital Territory totalling more than 400. On homecoming, Mr Qureshi also resumed the top office of the ICT private schools regulator, PEIRA, which he’s held since February 2017 on ad hoc basis.