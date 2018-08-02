PHC seals 53 quackery outlets

LAHORE: The Punjab Healthcare Commission on Wednesday closed down 53 quackery outlets in different cities of the province.

According to a press release issued here on Wednesday, the Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) had carried out the action in Faisalabad, Attock, Gujranwala, Sahiwal, Khanewal, Dera Ghazi Khan, Bahawalpur, Jhang, and Sargodha, while being accompanied by the officials of the district administration and police. As per the census, they visited 196 treatment centres, sealed 53 outlets and 69 quacks were found to have quit quackery. The highest number of quacks, that is, 14, was closed down in Gujranwala, 11 in Jhang, and eight each in Rawalpindi and Sialkot.