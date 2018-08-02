Chinese CG donates ambulance to KMC

The Consul General of China Wang Yu visited the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation on Wednesday and donated a state-of-the-art ambulance for the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

Mayor Wasim Akhtar handed over the keys to the medical superintendent of the hospital and hoped that this modern ambulance would be beneficial for its patients. He thanked the Consul General for the donation and added that China has always helped Pakistan whether it was in the form of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor or projects in health and other sectors.

Akhtar mentioned that the ambulance was purchased in Quetta and equipped with the latest gear at a cost of Rs6.1 million, which was paid by the Consul General. Wang Yu also spoke on the occasion and reiterated that China was assisting Karachi in the fields of transport, housing, infrastructure development and heritage protection. He expressed hope that the ambulance would provide convenience to the people of Karachi and that this cooperation among the two countries would continue.

Storm water drains

Mayor Akhtar said that 38 storm water drains in the city were being cleaned, but it was the responsibility of the provincial government to construct roads and stop encroachments alongside these drains.

He said this while inspecting the cleaning work going on in different areas such as Liaquatabad, Nazimabad, Chaman Cinema, Bara Board, Kashmiri Muhalla, Old Golimar and Lyari Expressway.

Akhtar said that cleaning was being done in the best possible way and such work has not been undertaken in the city in the last 20 years. District Municipal Corporations must ensure that garbage is not dumped in drains after cleaning works are completed, he added.

“Dumping garbage in drains is a crime and local people should take notice of this and inform the police,” Akhtar maintained. He also mentioned that drain cleaning will continue throughout the year. He added that drains were cleared at choking points, while underpasses have also been cleaned with all pumps fully operational.

He was accompanied on the inspection by Metropolitan Commissioner Dr Syed Saifur Rehman, Municipal Services Senior Director Nauman Arshad, Coordination Senior Director Masood Alam, Municipal Services Director Musheer Ahmed and other officers.