Wapda off to impressive start in World Club Volleyball

KARACHI: Wapda were off to an impressive start in their debut event when they overwhelmed hosts Myanmar’s Asia World Club 3-0 in their Group D opener of the preliminaries of the AVC 2018 Asia Men’s Club Volleyball Championship in Wunna Theikdi Indoor Stadium Hall in Nay Pyi Taw, Myanmar, on Tuesday.

After winning a hard-fought first set 26-24, Pakistan’s top team, having most of the international players, kept the pressure and won the next two sets 25-19, 25-16 to record a comfortable win. This is the first time that Pakistan has been fielding its club in the continental club championship.

Wapda will on Wednesday (today) meet Turkmenistan’s Binagar in their next game. As per draws 13 clubs have been placed in four groups.Khalam Ardakan (Iran) have been clubbed in Group A with Toray Arrows (Japan) and Atyrau (Kazakhstan) while Pool B comprises Sichuan (China), Long Power (Chinese Taipei) and Sanest Khanh Hoa (Vietnam).

The Pool C carries Nakhonratchasima The Mall VC (Thailand), Canberra Heat (Australia), Lanka Lions (Sri Lanka) and Yanchai (Hong Kong) while Asia World Club (Myanmar), WAPDA (Pakistan) and Binagar (Turkmenistan) are in Group D. The preliminaries, which will end on Wednesday (today), will be followed by a rest day on Thursday (tomorrow) and then the quarterfinals league stage from Friday.