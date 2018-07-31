Tareen seeks MQM-B support

KARACHI: A Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf delegation led by Jahangir Tareen arrived at Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan's Bahadurabad office on Monday night seeking the party's support in formation the central government. During the meeting, the MQM-P put forward its demands before the PTI leaders. The MQM-P convenor Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui led party's delegation during the meeting.