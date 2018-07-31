Tue July 31, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

July 31, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Tareen seeks MQM-B support

KARACHI: A Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf delegation led by Jahangir Tareen arrived at Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan's Bahadurabad office on Monday night seeking the party's support in formation the central government. During the meeting, the MQM-P put forward its demands before the PTI leaders. The MQM-P convenor Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui led party's delegation during the meeting.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar