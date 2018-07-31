Tue July 31, 2018
Islamabad

A
APP
July 31, 2018

CDA removes encroachment from G-8

Islamabad The Capital Development Authority (CDA), along with the district administration launched an operation against encroachment in different sectors of the Islamabad and removed encroachments. The CDA enforcement cell, in coordination with Islamabad Capital Territory Administration (ICT), also demolished illegal ramps and sealed 27 car showrooms in sector G-8 Markaz. According to a CDA official, enforcement teams of the civic body also conducted operation in sector G-9 and removed many illegal stalls of fruits and other items.

