JI wants PTI to implement its manifesto

Rawalpindi: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) while showing strong reservations over results which came out of July 25 polls, has maintained that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) should be given time to implement its election manifesto.

Talking to party workers, member of JI's central shoora and Rawalpindi district ameer Shamsur Rehman Swati said despite all objections and reservations over election results, they wanted to congratulate all the successful candidates of National Assembly and provincial assemblies.

Swati said that PTI's coming Government would have to implement its manifesto which is to make Pakistan an Islamic welfare state on pattern of Madina Al Munawwara. " The PTI government will also have to address issues like price hike, unemployment, health, education, justice and safe drinking water on immediate basis," he said. The JI leaders asked his workers to devote themselves to serve people while learning from their mistakes and weaknesses.