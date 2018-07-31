Tue July 31, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Islamabad

OC
Our Correspondent
July 31, 2018

Share

Advertisement

JI wants PTI to implement its manifesto

Rawalpindi: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) while showing strong reservations over results which came out of July 25 polls, has maintained that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) should be given time to implement its election manifesto.

Talking to party workers, member of JI's central shoora and Rawalpindi district ameer Shamsur Rehman Swati said despite all objections and reservations over election results, they wanted to congratulate all the successful candidates of National Assembly and provincial assemblies.

Swati said that PTI's coming Government would have to implement its manifesto which is to make Pakistan an Islamic welfare state on pattern of Madina Al Munawwara. " The PTI government will also have to address issues like price hike, unemployment, health, education, justice and safe drinking water on immediate basis," he said. The JI leaders asked his workers to devote themselves to serve people while learning from their mistakes and weaknesses.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar