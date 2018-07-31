LHC orders restoration of The Mall beauty

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Monday ordered the Parks & Horticulture Authority (PHA) and other departments to use all resources to restore historical beauty of Mall Road.

Justice Ali Akbar Qureshi was hearing a petition moved by local traders against oversized hoardings and encroachment on the Mall Road. Earlier, counsel of the traders told the court that the authorities concerned had removed the oversized hoardings on the Mall Road in compliance with the orders. He said the hoardings had marred the beauty of the road.

The court directed the PHA to utilise its all resources and restore historical beauty of the Mall Road and accelerate its plantation campaign. The court further directed the Lahore Development Authority and Lahore Electric Supply Company to continue their actions against encroachments. Justice Qureshi adjourned hearing for a week and sought a report about restoration of public parks used for the construction work of Orange Line Metro Train Project.