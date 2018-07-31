Jugnu Mohsin announces to support PML-N

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Jugnu Mohsin, a newly-elected independent MPA and wife of PCB Chairman Najam Sethi, announced to support the PML-N. She made this announcement Monday during her meeting with PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif. Shahbaz has assigned responsibilities to her to contact other independent MPAs for seeking their support. Jugnu Mohsin has won election of MPA from Okara as independent candidate.
LAHORE: Jugnu Mohsin, a newly-elected independent MPA and wife of PCB Chairman Najam Sethi, announced to support the PML-N. She made this announcement Monday during her meeting with PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif. Shahbaz has assigned responsibilities to her to contact other independent MPAs for seeking their support. Jugnu Mohsin has won election of MPA from Okara as independent candidate.
Comments