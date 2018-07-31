Tue July 31, 2018
National

July 31, 2018

Jugnu Mohsin announces to support PML-N

LAHORE: Jugnu Mohsin, a newly-elected independent MPA and wife of PCB Chairman Najam Sethi, announced to support the PML-N. She made this announcement Monday during her meeting with PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif. Shahbaz has assigned responsibilities to her to contact other independent MPAs for seeking their support. Jugnu Mohsin has won election of MPA from Okara as independent candidate.

