Modi telephones Imran

ISLAMABAD: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday telephoned Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan and congratulated him on his party's victory in the general election, conveying best wishes for Pakistan.

According to PTI’s Central Media Department, Modi informed Imran, "we are ready to enter a new era of relations with Pakistan and to make progress on mutual matters both the countries should adopt a joint strategy”. Modi expressed the best wishes for PTI and Imran.

Expressing gratitude to the Indian premier, Imran agreed that there should be a mutual strategy towards resolution of issues, as disputes gave way to wars and bloodshed, resulting in tragedies. “The solution of conflicts should be found through dialogue,” he maintained.

“Pakistan and India would have to adopt a collective plan to pull people out of poverty in both the countries,” the PTI chairman emphasised. Earlier, Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to Pakistan, Yao Jing, called on Imran at his Banigala residence and congratulated him on behalf of the Chinese government and the Communist Party on success in the recent elections.

Both discussed matters of mutual interest, as the Chinese envoy ensured continuity in cooperation with Pakistan in the fields of economy, trade and international relations. Imran thanked the Chinese envoy and said Pakistan would like to benefit from the Chinese government’s experience in getting rid of poverty and unemployment. “We want to collaborate with China in the fields of environment protection and renewable energy,” the PTI chairman said.

Meanwhile, Chinese foreign ministry’s spokesperson Geng Shuang during his regular press briefing in Beijing on Monday also welcomed the smooth completion of the general election in Pakistan and congratulated the chief of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan for winning this election. “China welcomes the smooth completion of the general election in Pakistan and congratulates the Justice Movement Party (PTI) led by Imran Khan for winning this election,” Chinese foreign ministry’s spokesperson said.

“We are willing to work together with the new Pakistani government to push China-Pakistan all-weather strategic partnership to a new level,” he added.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has also welcomed the successful holding of general elections in Pakistan, which witnessed a large voters’ turnout. In a statement, the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation expressed the hope that cooperation between the two countries will further enhance in line with close friendship ties and robust historical relations.

The statement said the UAE wishes success to the new Pakistani government and looks forward to developing bilateral relations across all domains.

Moreover, Iran also extended warm and cordial felicitations to Imran Khan on the victory of his party in the parliamentary elections.

In a letter, Iranian Ambassador to Pakistan Mehdi Honardoost said people of Pakistan through their ambitious turnout in the elections not only bolstered the democratic pillars but also displayed their willingness to apply their right to self-determination and accomplish progress and development in the country. He expressed the readiness of the Islamic Republic of Iran for promoting and enhancing cooperation in all fields with the new government of Pakistan.

Mehdi Honardoost prayed to Almighty Allah for good health and further success of Imran Khan and Tehreek-e-Insaf as well as welfare and progress of the people of Pakistan. President of Maldives Abdullah Yameen also congratulated Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Imran Khan over his victory in the general elections. He phoned Imran Khan and expressed his best wishes for the next government. Imran Khan thanked the Maldivian president for his good wishes for Pakistan.