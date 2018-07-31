Tue July 31, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Business

REUTERS
July 31, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Oil higher

Tokyo: Oil prices rose on Monday with U.S. benchmark WTI moving higher after four weeks of declines, but gains were limited as the fallout from trade tensions weighed on markets.

Brent crude futures rose 13 cents, or 0.2 percent, to $74.42 by 0638 GMT, after trading lower most of the Asian session. Brent rose rose 1.7 percent last week, the first gain in four weeks.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up 31 cents, or 0.5 percent, at $69 a barrel. WTI fell 1.3 percent on Friday. The U.S. economy grew at its fastest pace in nearly four years in the second quarter, but trade tensions remain high between Washington and Beijing despite an easing between the United States and the EU.

"Oil prices could struggle this week," said Stephen Innes, head of trading APAC at OANDA Brokerage.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar