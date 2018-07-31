Oil higher

Tokyo: Oil prices rose on Monday with U.S. benchmark WTI moving higher after four weeks of declines, but gains were limited as the fallout from trade tensions weighed on markets.

Brent crude futures rose 13 cents, or 0.2 percent, to $74.42 by 0638 GMT, after trading lower most of the Asian session. Brent rose rose 1.7 percent last week, the first gain in four weeks.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up 31 cents, or 0.5 percent, at $69 a barrel. WTI fell 1.3 percent on Friday. The U.S. economy grew at its fastest pace in nearly four years in the second quarter, but trade tensions remain high between Washington and Beijing despite an easing between the United States and the EU.

"Oil prices could struggle this week," said Stephen Innes, head of trading APAC at OANDA Brokerage.