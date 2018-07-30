NAB arrests impersonator in Sukkur

ISLAMABAD: On the directions of NAB Chairman Justice (R) Javed Iqbal to arrest proclaimed offenders, absconders and impersonators, the Sukkur NAB arrested impersonator Irshad Ali Channa.

As per details, the information regarding impersonator/fake NAB officer surfaced that a private person using cell number 03369659963 has been continuously calling government officers/officials, politicians, bankers & common people and extorting money from them.

The number 03369659963 was traced which was found registered in the name of Ameer Badshah S/o Zargoon Shah, resident of Kohat. It was further came on record that the above mentioned cell number is being misused by somebody else who is falsely claiming himself as NAB officer.

This number was further traced though Intelligence authorities which tracked down actual culprit as Irshad Ali Channa S/o Muhammad Yousuf Channa Resident of Jamshoro having CNIC No 41504-0342765-1.

A Sukkur NAB Intelligence team, with the support of Jamshoro police, traced and arrested Irshad Ali Channa S/o M Yousuf Channa, the impersonator, who was calling himself as NAB officer.

As per the source information and interrogation with imposter Irshad Ali Channa, he has confessed that he has extorted money from officers of govt departments, politicians and private people. The mode of extorting money from above persons was through Easypaisa, Easyload (E-transactions). An FIR no 188 /2018 has been lodged at PS Jamshoro against him. He is now under police remand and investigation is under process for unearthing further information from him.