PTI-G secures 4,130 votes inJuly 25 polls

PESHAWAR: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-Gulalai (PTI-G) secured 4,130 votes on eight National Assembly seats and 1,235 votes on five provincial assembly constituencies in the July 25 general election.

PTI-G chairperson contested election from four constituencies of the National Assembly and had fielded four other candidates on different constituencies for the lower house of the Parliament.

The PTI-G secured 4,130 votes in the National Assembly. The party chairperson got 3,538 votes and the remaining four candidates got a combined 592 votes.

PTI-G chairperson Ayesha Gulalai contested election on NA-25 in Nowshera and secured 959 votes whereas former chief minister Pervez Khattak secured 82, 118 votes.

She polled 138 votes on NA-53 Islamabad that was won by the PTI chairman Imran Khan who grabbed 92, 891 votes.

The PTI-G chairperson also tried her luck on NA-161 Lodhran and secured 1,614 votes. Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Khan Muhammad Sadiq Khan Baloch got 116, 093 votes. PTI candidate Mian Muhammad Shafiq secured 121, 300 votes.

Ayesha Gulalai contested election on NA-231 Sajawal and secured only 827 votes while Syed Ayaz Ali Shah Sherazi of the Pakistan People’s Party got 129, 980 votes.

PTI-G candidate Maimoona got 49 votes on NA-54 constituency in Islamabad while PTI’s Asad Umar secured 56, 945 votes and won the election.

Another PTI-G candidate Qamar Hussain contested election on NA-83 Gujranwala. He received 240 votes while the winner Zulfiqar Ahmed of the PML-N secured 139, 235 votes.

The party has fielded Muzaffar Ali on NA-131 in Lahore who secured 106 votes.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan also contested election in the constituency getting 84, 313 votes.

Another candidate of the PTI-G Muhammad Arsalan contested election on NA-142 Okara and secured 197 votes.

The party has also fielded three candidates for the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, one each for Sindh Assembly and Punjab Assembly. These five candidates collectively managed to get 1,235 votes.

The party candidate in Punjab, Mujahid Mehmood Babar, who contested election on PP-26 Jhelum got 220 votes while the winner Zafar Iqbal of the PTI got 64, 051 votes.

PTI-G candidate in Sindh Daulat Ali Chandio contested election on PS-13 in Dokri and got 72 votes. The three candidates in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa got 943 votes.

Fazal Karim got 72 votes on PK-20 Buner while the winner Riaz Khan of PTI got 15, 947 votes.

Nadim Khan contested election on PK-55 Mardan and secured 203 votes. PTI-G fielded Rasheed Khan on PK-61 Nowshera who got 668 votes.