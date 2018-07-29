Sun July 29, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
July 29, 2018

PML-N’s protest against ‘rigging’ in Mansehra continues

MANSEHRA: The police on Saturday sealed all entry and exit points to the city to stop charged supporters of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) losing contender for NA-13 from entering the city.

The supporters of Sardar Shahjehan Yousuf, losing candidate belonging to PML-N, had blocked roads leading to city for the last two consecutive days, disturbing routine life.

The PTI-backed independent candidate Saleh Mohammad Khan had won the seat with a margin of hardly 1500 votes. “We would never allow anybody to take law into their own hands,” Arif Javed, assistant superintendent of police, told reporters here.

